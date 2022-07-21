Victims of Cookstown assault taken to hospital

One of the victims is still undergoing hospital treatment for his injuries and according to police, will continue to do so for some time.
The other has been released from hospital to continue his recovery at home.
A PSNI spokesperson said the two were assaulted in William Street on Sunday (July 1) at approximately 12.45am. One had been inside a bar at the time while the other was standing at the entrance.
“Crews dealing with an arrest in nearby streets attended and one individual has been arrested,” said the spokesperson, adding that police investigations are continuing regarding others who were involved.