Victims of Cookstown assault taken to hospital

Two men were taken to hospital following an “unprovoked attack” in Cookstown.

By Valerie Martin
Thursday, 21st July 2022, 4:42 pm

One of the victims is still undergoing hospital treatment for his injuries and according to police, will continue to do so for some time.

The other has been released from hospital to continue his recovery at home.

A PSNI spokesperson said the two were assaulted in William Street on Sunday (July 1) at approximately 12.45am. One had been inside a bar at the time while the other was standing at the entrance.

William Street, Cookstown. Picture: Google

“Crews dealing with an arrest in nearby streets attended and one individual has been arrested,” said the spokesperson, adding that police investigations are continuing regarding others who were involved.

