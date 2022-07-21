Victims of Cookstown assault taken to hospital

One of the victims is still undergoing hospital treatment for his injuries and according to police, will continue to do so for some time.

The other has been released from hospital to continue his recovery at home.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A PSNI spokesperson said the two were assaulted in William Street on Sunday (July 1) at approximately 12.45am. One had been inside a bar at the time while the other was standing at the entrance.

William Street, Cookstown. Picture: Google