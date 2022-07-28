Loading...

Victor Hamilton: man (29) arrested in Armagh on suspicion of Ballymena murder

Major Investigation Team detectives probing the murder of Victor Hamilton (63) have arrested a man on suspicion of murder.

By The Newsroom
Thursday, 28th July 2022, 2:51 pm
Updated Thursday, 28th July 2022, 2:51 pm

Mr Hamilton’s body was discovered in the driveway of his Ballymena home on Wednesday morning.

A 29-year-old male was arrested just after 11.30am today (Thursday) in the Spring Meadows area of Armagh. He is currently being questioned in the Serious Crime suite at Musgrave Police Station in Belfast.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said: “While our investigation is ongoing, I would still urge to anyone with information or anyone who was in the Orkney Drive area of Ballymena on Tuesday night, 26th July into the early hours of Wednesday morning 27th July to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 273 of 27/07/22.”

Victor Hamilton.

Information can also be provided online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

Detective Chief Inspector McGuinness added: “I’d like to thank the local community in the Orkney Drive and surrounding area for their ongoing support. I also want to reassure the community that detectives will continue to have a presence in the area alongside local policing colleagues as our investigation continues.”

