Victor Hamilton murder investigation: arrest is made in Portadown

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team investigating the murder of 63-year-old Victor Hamilton in Orkney Drive in Ballymena on Wednesday (July 27) have made a third arrest in the early hours of this morning (Sunday, July 31).

A police spokesperson confirmed that a 33-year-old man has been arrested in the Portadown area on suspicion of murder, and remains in police custody at this time.

A 29-year-old man, arrested in the Spring Meadows area of Armagh on Thursday and a 23-year-old woman, arrested in the Belfast area on Friday, also remain in custody.

Victor Hamilton.

Detectives are continuing to appeal to anyone who may have information which could assist them with their enquiries to call 101 and quote reference number 273 of 27/07/22.