A PSNI spokesperson confirmed that a 41-year-old man was arrested in the Portadown area this morning (Monday, August 8) on suspicion of murder.

He remains in police custody at this time.

The arrest was made by detectives from the PSNI Major Investigation Team investigating the murder of 63-year-old Mr Hamilton in Ballymena’s Orkney Drive.

Victor Hamilton

Meanwhile, two men, aged 33 and 29, have been charged with murder.