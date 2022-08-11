Victor Hamilton: Service of thanksgiving for his life to be held in Carrick

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A service of thanksgiving for Mr Hamilton’s life will be held in S & J Irvine Funeral Home, Irish Quarter South, at 11.30am and afterwards to Victoria Cemetery.

A family notice on the Funeral Times website said Mr Hamilton was the: “Loving son of the late Victor & Colette, Father of Thomas, brother of Terry, Elizabeth, Wendy and Michele, brother-in-law of Lesley, Bobby, Danny and Glen, grandad, and a much-loved uncle.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to: Addiction N.I. c/o S & J Irvine Funeral Directors, 31-35 Irish Quarter South, Carrickfergus BT38 8BL (cheques made payable to the above charity please).

Victor Hamilton

“Will always be loved and remembered by the entire family circle.”

The body of 63-year-old Mr Hamilton was found outside his house at Orkney Drive in Ballymena on July 26. It is understood he had only recently moved from Carrickfergus to Ballymena.