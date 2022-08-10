Victor Hamilton: third man charged with murder

A third person has been charged with the murder of Victor Hamilton in Ballymena on July 26.

By Valerie Martin
Wednesday, 10th August 2022, 6:32 am

Detectives from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team have now charged a 41-year-old man with the murder of 63-year-old Mr Hamilton.

He is expected to appear by videolink before Limavady Magistrates’ Court, sitting in Ballymena, today (Wednesday, August 10).

As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Victor Hamilton.

On Monday, police confirmed that a 41-year-old man had been arrested in the Portadown area on suspicion of murder.

Meanwhile, two men, aged 33 and 29, have already been charged with the murder of Mr Hamilton, previously from Carrickfergus, whose body was found outside his Orkney Drive home.

A 23-year-old woman was released on bail pending further enquiries.