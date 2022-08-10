Victor Hamilton: third man charged with murder

Detectives from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team have now charged a 41-year-old man with the murder of 63-year-old Mr Hamilton.

He is expected to appear by videolink before Limavady Magistrates’ Court, sitting in Ballymena, today (Wednesday, August 10).

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Victor Hamilton.

On Monday, police confirmed that a 41-year-old man had been arrested in the Portadown area on suspicion of murder.

Meanwhile, two men, aged 33 and 29, have already been charged with the murder of Mr Hamilton, previously from Carrickfergus, whose body was found outside his Orkney Drive home.