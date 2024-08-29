Vigil to take place in memory of murder victims Montserrat Martorell and Sophie Watson
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The event has been organised by Foyle Women’s Aid and Alliance for Choice Derry following the deaths of Montserrat Martorell and Sophie Watson.
It will take place at 6pm at the Guildhall.
The remains of Ms Martorell, aged 65 and originally from Spain, were discovered in a ground floor flat in a house on Harvey Street in Derry / Londonderry city centre last Saturday.
Ms Watson, aged 57, was found with multiple stab wounds in Magherafelt on Sunday, August 18.
“Join us for a vigil in memory of Montserrat Martorell and Sophie Watson today, 6pm at the Guildhall. Help us to call for an end to violence against women and girls,” said Foyle Women’s Aid.
Following the discovery of Ms Martorell’s body on Saturday, Women’s Aid NI, extended their deepest condolences to her family and friends following her murder in Derry.
“Our thoughts are with you at this incredibly difficult time, and we cannot begin to imagine the pain you are going through at the moment.
“Montserrat is the 22nd woman to be killed in Northern Ireland since 2020. She is the second woman murdered in Northern lreland within the past seven days.”
Women’s Aid encouraged anyone with information about the murders to come forward to the PSNI.
“If you have any information, no matter how small it may seem, that could assist the police with their investigation, please contact the PSNI by dialling 101. Even the smallest detail could be important to the case,” the charity said.