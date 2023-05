Police are hunting a thief who demanded money from a vulnerable and elderly man in Dungannon earlier this month.

The man handed over a quantity of cash when he was approached by an unknown male who was wearing a black hoody.

The incident happened on Cunninghams Lane, close to the entrance of Cherry Tree Court, at approximately 6.05am on Tuesday (May 2).

Police investigating would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 1100 of 03/05/23.