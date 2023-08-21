A Dunmurry man was warned he was “so, so close” to going to prison after he admitted assaulting a vulnerable person and making threats to kill.

Thomas James Boyle, 27, whose address was given as Good Shepherd Court in Dunmurry, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and making threats to kill.

The court heard that June 1, 2022 at 11pm police were on the Pembroke Loop Road in Dunmurry regarding a car that was on fire.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A male approached the police and they observed that he had a lot of blood coming from the back of his head.

Dunmurry man admits assaulting vulnerable person with a hurling stick. Pic credit: Google

He said that he had been assaulted a short distance away and indicated where the defendant lived, saying that he had been hit around the legs and head with a hurling stick.

It was later noted the injured party had to have five staples to the back of his head and had bruising to his legs as a result of the attack.

The defendant was arrested and charged.

Defence conceded: “The facts are unpleasant, aggravated by the fact the injured party is a vulnerable person."He continued: “The defendant is a vulnerable person himself. He has a litany of issues with his mental health going back a number of years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"He has now engaged with a psychiatrist. He has made efforts to address his triggers.”

District Judge Rosie Watters said: “This is very serious because it was a vulnerable injured party. He could have killed him.

“He has already had two years on probation and it didn’t sort anything out.”

Ms Watters imposed a combination order, with the defendant told to complete 100 hours of community service, as well as a two-year probation order.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Addressing the defendant, Ms Watters said: “I should send you to prison today, I really should do that. You have to sort your life out.

"You have to deal with your aggression. That you feel violence is the way to go is not good. You are so, so close to going to prison as this is a very, very serious offence.