VW Amarok Highline stolen in Scarva over Christmas period
Police in the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon district have launched an appeal for information following the theft of a black VW Amarok Highline vehicle.
The vehicle was stolen from the Scarva area between between 1am on Monday, December 25 and 2pm on Wednesday, December 27.
Anyone who may have witnessed the theft or has dashcam footage or any other information that may assist police is asked to call them on 101, quoting serial 1192 of 27/12/23.