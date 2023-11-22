VW Caddy theft in Loughgall prompts appeal from police in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon area
Police in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon are seeking help from the public following the theft of a van in the Loughgall area.
The VW Caddy was stolen between Tuesday, November 7 and Wednesday 8 in the vicinity of Tirmacrannon Road.
This van is grey in colour, bearing the registration plate RJZ 5994.
Anyone who may have information or video footage that you believe would help locate this vehicle is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 654 of 08/11/23.