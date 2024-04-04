Waitress given three-month driving ban for speeding offence arising out of incident on Killyman Road
and live on Freeview channel 276
Emma Hazelton, aged 18, from Northland Village in Dungannon, was also fined a total of £250 with a £15 offender’s levy on charges of speeding and failing to wear a seatbelt.
The local magistrates court was told that police using laser speed detection recorded a car travelling at 40mph within the 30mph limit on Killyman Road on November 23 last year.
Prosecuting counsel said police also noted that the driver was not wearing a seatbelt.
Defence lawyer Noel Dillon said defendant admitted the offences and the importance of caring for her driving licence had been brought home to this young driver in recent days.
He explained that she had been disqualified at Craigavon Magistrates Court for three months for careless driving.
Mr Dillon added that the defendant worked as a waitress in a local restaurant.