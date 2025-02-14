A solicitor said a man who was disorderly at Antrim Area Hospital had sought medical help for blisters on his feet caused by "wandering around" as he was "effectively homeless".

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The lawyer was speaking about Christopher Picken (36), with an address listed as no fixed abode in Ballymena.

He admitted charges of being disorderly at the hospital and a charge of failing to leave a public building when instructed to do so.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charges related to December 7 last year. He appeared via video link from prison where he is on remand for another case.

Antrim Area Hospital. Image: Google

A prosecutor told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, at 12.30am on December 7 two males were "acting aggressively" at the hospital.

One was Picken and, a prosecutor said, "neither were awaiting medical assistance". The males left and police warned them not to return.

However, police were called back at 1.30am as the two males did return and were "behaving in a similar manner". The co-accused was previously dealt with and pleaded guilty, the prosecutor said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Picken's solicitor said the defendant was no longer living at his home address and when a bail address became unavailable he was "effectively rendered homeless".

The solicitor said the defendant said he had gone to the hospital, with alcohol taken, as "by virtue of the fact that he had been homeless, had been wandering around and had very bad blisters on his feet and was hoping to to get medial treatment but it would appear he didn't' get any treatment and then had nowhere to go".

She said the defendant was "very apologetic" for his behaviour at the hospital.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said a receptionist said the defendant and the other person were intoxicated and were walking around the Emergency Department and when asked to sit down and be quiet they refused and told her to "F off" a number of times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They eventually left but returned and were "annoying patients" and were "loud, swearing, falling all over the waiting area and patients had to get out of their seats to get away".

The judge said it was an aggravating feature that patients "who are no doubt distressed and injured and seeking treatment and are vulnerable" were awaiting treatment and the defendant was "loud and abusive and causing them extra annoyance".

The defendant was given a three months prison term.