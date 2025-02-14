'Wandering homeless man with blisters on feet' became disorderly at Antrim Area Hospital
The lawyer was speaking about Christopher Picken (36), with an address listed as no fixed abode in Ballymena.
He admitted charges of being disorderly at the hospital and a charge of failing to leave a public building when instructed to do so.
The charges related to December 7 last year. He appeared via video link from prison where he is on remand for another case.
A prosecutor told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, at 12.30am on December 7 two males were "acting aggressively" at the hospital.
One was Picken and, a prosecutor said, "neither were awaiting medical assistance". The males left and police warned them not to return.
However, police were called back at 1.30am as the two males did return and were "behaving in a similar manner". The co-accused was previously dealt with and pleaded guilty, the prosecutor said.
Picken's solicitor said the defendant was no longer living at his home address and when a bail address became unavailable he was "effectively rendered homeless".
The solicitor said the defendant said he had gone to the hospital, with alcohol taken, as "by virtue of the fact that he had been homeless, had been wandering around and had very bad blisters on his feet and was hoping to to get medial treatment but it would appear he didn't' get any treatment and then had nowhere to go".
She said the defendant was "very apologetic" for his behaviour at the hospital.
District Judge Nigel Broderick said a receptionist said the defendant and the other person were intoxicated and were walking around the Emergency Department and when asked to sit down and be quiet they refused and told her to "F off" a number of times.
They eventually left but returned and were "annoying patients" and were "loud, swearing, falling all over the waiting area and patients had to get out of their seats to get away".
The judge said it was an aggravating feature that patients "who are no doubt distressed and injured and seeking treatment and are vulnerable" were awaiting treatment and the defendant was "loud and abusive and causing them extra annoyance".
The defendant was given a three months prison term.