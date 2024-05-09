Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A young man who was arrested in Craigavon as a person wanted to stand trial for murder in Spain, has been extradited.

Officers from the PSNI’s International Policing Unit, working in partnership with Spanish authorities, extradited the 22-year-old man from Northern Ireland to Spain on Thursday.

Along with murder, is also wanted to stand trial for being a member of an organised crime gang. The offences occurred in Madrid in March 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man was arrested in Craigavon on February 23, 2024 and extradition proceedings have completed with his extradition to Spain.

Officers from the PSNI’s International Policing Unit, working in partnership with Spanish authorities, have extradited a 22-year-old man from Northern Ireland to Spain. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).

An International Policing Unit spokesperson said: “We continue to work with our international partners to identify and arrest those wanted in other jurisdictions.