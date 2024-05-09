Wanted man arrested in Craigavon has been extradited to Spain
Officers from the PSNI’s International Policing Unit, working in partnership with Spanish authorities, extradited the 22-year-old man from Northern Ireland to Spain on Thursday.
Along with murder, is also wanted to stand trial for being a member of an organised crime gang. The offences occurred in Madrid in March 2023.
The man was arrested in Craigavon on February 23, 2024 and extradition proceedings have completed with his extradition to Spain.
An International Policing Unit spokesperson said: “We continue to work with our international partners to identify and arrest those wanted in other jurisdictions.
"In this case, we worked closely with authorities in Spain and the National Crime Agency to arrest this subject. If fugitives travel to Northern Ireland to avoid the consequences of their previous crimes it is only a matter of time before they are arrested and brought before the extradition courts.