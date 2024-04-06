Wanted man arrested in Portadown by PSNI is extradited from Northern Ireland to Poland

A man who is wanted by authorities in Poland to serve a jail term for burglary and theft offences has been extradited from Northern Ireland.
By Valerie Martin
Published 6th Apr 2024, 13:24 BST
The 43-year-old had been arrested in the Portadown area on June 6, 2023.

Police have confirmed he was extradited on Friday (April 5) from Northern Ireland to Poland, where is wanted to serve a prison sentence of 18 months.

Detective Inspector Lennon from the PSNI’s International Policing Unit said: “This demonstrates the continuation of effective working with our international partners to track down wanted persons and bring offenders to justice.

A 43-year-old man has been extradited from Northern Ireland to Poland, where is wanted to serve a prison sentence of 18 months for burglary and theft. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).

"Our message is clear: Northern Ireland is not a safe haven for anyone trying to avoid arrest or the consequences of their actions. We will relentlessly pursue anyone trying to delay or deny justice to victims of crime.”