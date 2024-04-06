Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 43-year-old had been arrested in the Portadown area on June 6, 2023.

Police have confirmed he was extradited on Friday (April 5) from Northern Ireland to Poland, where is wanted to serve a prison sentence of 18 months.

Detective Inspector Lennon from the PSNI’s International Policing Unit said: “This demonstrates the continuation of effective working with our international partners to track down wanted persons and bring offenders to justice.

