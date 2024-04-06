Wanted man arrested in Portadown by PSNI is extradited from Northern Ireland to Poland
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 43-year-old had been arrested in the Portadown area on June 6, 2023.
Police have confirmed he was extradited on Friday (April 5) from Northern Ireland to Poland, where is wanted to serve a prison sentence of 18 months.
Detective Inspector Lennon from the PSNI’s International Policing Unit said: “This demonstrates the continuation of effective working with our international partners to track down wanted persons and bring offenders to justice.
"Our message is clear: Northern Ireland is not a safe haven for anyone trying to avoid arrest or the consequences of their actions. We will relentlessly pursue anyone trying to delay or deny justice to victims of crime.”