Waringstown man took brother's work van without permission and crashed into a car in Portadown
Bradley Brown, aged 19, from Windsor Lodge, Waringstown, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with a number of motoring offences including failing to report a damage only accident, failing to remain at a damage only accident, using a motor vehicle without insurance, aggravated vehicle taking causing damage, having no L plates displayed, and being an unaccompanied L driver.
A prosecutor told the court that on June 15 this year at 5.55am, police received a report of a hit and run collision at Atkinson Avenue, Portadown. Police saw two vehicles. The first vehicle was a Ford C-Max which had damage to the rear off-side panel. The second vehicle, a Ford Transit, was in the middle of the road and had ‘significant damage’ to the front near side wheel and side panel. Police checks found the driver of the Ford Transit had ‘fled the scene’.
The prosecutor added that in an interview on October 10, the defendant said he was at home and had ‘bad mental health problems’.
“He took his brother’s work van out which he shouldn’t have and crashed the van,” the prosecutor told the court. “He said he tried to contact police and then he got a taxi home. He was too scared to tell his mum or dad. Then he saw his brother’s boss at the house and that’s when he admitted to the offences.”
District Judge Francis Rafferty said he will need a pre-sentence report and adjourned the case until January 31, 2024.