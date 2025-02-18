Three occupants of a house in Waringstown were left ‘extremely shaken’ after a brick was thrown through a window, police said.

Officers have launched an are appeal for information and witnesses following the report of criminal damage at the weekend.

Police received a report shortly after 8pm on Sunday, February 16, that a brick was thrown through the front window of a property in the Churchill Place area.

"Three people were inside at the time, although there were no reports of any injuries,” a police spokesperson said.

Police are appealing for information and witnesses in relation to a report of criminal damage caused to a house in Waringstown at the weekend. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).

"However, they were left extremely shaken by the incident, and significant damage was caused to the window.

"Our enquiries are underway, and we are appealing to anyone who might have any information which could assist us to get in touch. The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 1345 of 18/02/25.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/