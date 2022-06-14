Waringstown search leads to drug-related arrests

A quantity of suspected Class A controlled drugs was seized during the operation on Tuesday, June 14.

A PSNI spokesperson urged any member of the public who has information or concerns about the supply of illegal drugs to come forward.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sergeant Moore said: “The two men, aged in their twenties and fifties, were arrested on suspicion of drugs offences and remain in custody, assisting with enquiries.

Police arrested two men after a search in Waringstown.

“During the search, a quantity of suspected Class A controlled drugs was seized, along with other items.

“Through Operation Dealbreaker, we will continue to tackle the supply, use and harm caused by illegal drugs in Northern Ireland. We’re grateful for the support of local people, and I’m keen to reiterate and ask for anyone with information, or concerns, to get in touch on 101.