Warning after fradulent callers pretend to be from the police

A spokesperson warned that the number from which these criminals are calling may look authentic but it is not.

“We are advising the public to be vigilant at all times and to be aware that police officers will never call you and ask for cash, bank details or questions about valuable possessions.

“It is vital people remember this to prevent any further cases happening.”

Anyone who receives a phone call like this is urged to simply put the phone down and call police.

“If you get a similar call please put the phone down and report the call via our 101 system. Do not provide any personal details to the caller.

“If you have older relatives or family members, please take time to share this information with them so they can be fully aware of this type of scam,” said the police spokesperson.

For further advice and information visit www.nidirect.gov.uk/scamwiseni or the ScamwiseNI Facebook page @scamwiseni

If you have any concerns about unsolicited calls, emails or letters then please report it to Action Fraud via their website www.actionfraud.police.uk or by phoning 0300 123 2040. You can also call police on the non-emergency number 101.

What to do if you receie a suspicious message by email, website or text message:

* Email – if you feel unsure about an email you have received, you can forward it to the Suspicious Email Reporting Services at [email protected]

* Website – If you have come across a website which you think is fake, you can report it ncsc.gov.uk