Warning after keyless car thefts in Magherafelt

Police say both incidents happened during the early hours of Thursday morning and as a result, have urged owners of keyless vehicles to pay special attention to their home security.

“Our detectives have launched an investigation into both these incidents,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Keyless car thefts occur when thieves redirect the wireless signal from your key fob.

PSNI appealing for information

Police have urged owners to take precautions to help prevent their vehicles being stolen.

“There are steps you can take to protect your vehicle from theft and increase your vehicle security,” said the spokesperson.

“Where possible, keep your car in a garage or lock your driveway gates.

“Use physical car locks such as steering column locks and chains, as well as keeping all car keys (including spares) away from exterior doors and walls.

“Use a blocking pouch also called a Faraday pouch (lined with metallic material) to help block the wireless signal from your key fob.”