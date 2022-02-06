Warning as police catch two M1 R drivers at speeds of more than 110 mph

PSNI Road Policing officers from Mahon Road stopped the two drivers in separate incidents.
One was detected driving at 112 mph and a short time later another driver was stopped after being detected at 117 mph.
A police spokesperson confirmed both were young drivers and were driving with R plates, having not long passed their tests and were therefore restricted to a maximum speed of 45 mph.
“Each driver will now have their day in court and face the potential of points and or a monetary fine, possible revocation of their licence and possibly a significant increase on their Insurance premiums.
“Young drivers are statistically a higher risk.
“Speed kills. Don’t gamble with your life or those of other road users,” said the spokesperson.