Warning as police catch two M1 R drivers at speeds of more than 110 mph

PSNI Road Policing officers from Mahon Road stopped the two drivers in separate incidents.

One was detected driving at 112 mph and a short time later another driver was stopped after being detected at 117 mph.

A police spokesperson confirmed both were young drivers and were driving with R plates, having not long passed their tests and were therefore restricted to a maximum speed of 45 mph.

“Each driver will now have their day in court and face the potential of points and or a monetary fine, possible revocation of their licence and possibly a significant increase on their Insurance premiums.

“Young drivers are statistically a higher risk.