Warning as police catch two M1 R drivers at speeds of more than 110 mph

Police stopped two young people driving at speeds more than 110 mph on the M1 last night (Saturday, February 5).

By Valerie Martin
Sunday, 6th February 2022, 9:02 am

PSNI Road Policing officers from Mahon Road stopped the two drivers in separate incidents.

One was detected driving at 112 mph and a short time later another driver was stopped after being detected at 117 mph.

A police spokesperson confirmed both were young drivers and were driving with R plates, having not long passed their tests and were therefore restricted to a maximum speed of 45 mph.

“Each driver will now have their day in court and face the potential of points and or a monetary fine, possible revocation of their licence and possibly a significant increase on their Insurance premiums.

“Young drivers are statistically a higher risk.

“Speed kills. Don’t gamble with your life or those of other road users,” said the spokesperson.

