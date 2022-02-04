Warning from Lisburn police

A spokesperson for the police said: “f you are involved in this kind of activity please consider that these sites are often not maintained and have a number of hazards that could lead to serious injury or death.

“Likes on a social media platform are not worth your health and even if you leave uninjured these buildings are often hazardous for other reasons such as Asbestos.

“Further to this if the landowner wishes to pursue a complaint against you for Civil Trespass you may find yourself in Court.

“Please take our advice and stay off these sites if even for your own health.”

Lisburn Chief Inspector Jonathan Wilson had previously spoken to the Star about his concerns that young people were putting themselves at risk by entering derelict properties in the city.