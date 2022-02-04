Warning from Lisburn police

Police in LIsburn have said they are aware of a number of incidents of Trespass where persons are gaining access to sites and buildings which are no longer in use and often in a state of disrepair, usually for the purpose of recording videos to post on Social Media.

By Julie-Ann Spence
Friday, 4th February 2022, 12:29 pm

A spokesperson for the police said: “f you are involved in this kind of activity please consider that these sites are often not maintained and have a number of hazards that could lead to serious injury or death.

“Likes on a social media platform are not worth your health and even if you leave uninjured these buildings are often hazardous for other reasons such as Asbestos.

“Further to this if the landowner wishes to pursue a complaint against you for Civil Trespass you may find yourself in Court.

“Please take our advice and stay off these sites if even for your own health.”

Lisburn Chief Inspector Jonathan Wilson had previously spoken to the Star about his concerns that young people were putting themselves at risk by entering derelict properties in the city.

“For us the concern is that young people are unintentionally putting themselves at risk,” said CI Wilson