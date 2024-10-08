Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The PSNI has joined with the Northern Ireland Food To Go Association (NIFTGA) to raise awareness among fast food businesses to stay vigilant and protect themselves against ruthless fraudsters trying to steal their earnings.

Over the past three years, the Police Service has received almost 20 reports in relation to fast food and takeaway businesses, participating in an online food order and delivery service, reporting losses as a result of suspected mandate fraud.

Mandate fraud involves the changing of account details for supplier or customer accounts in order to gain control of an account and benefit from unauthorised payments.

In some cases reported, the businesses claim they received a call from a person claiming to represent the online service either asking to verify their details, or advising them of a change of bank account details.

In other reports, some of the business refused to provide any details and there was no financial loss while in other reports, some claim their bank account details were changed without their knowledge. The end result was the businesses never received payment. The losses reported varied from under £10,000 to £50,000. In reports made to police between 2021 and 2024, the total reported losses is almost £140,000.

Consequences

Superintendent Joanne Gibson said: "Unfortunately, a number of businesses across Northern Ireland have been left to deal with the terrible consequences of this. For some, the losses can be crippling for businesses.”

NIFTGA Chief Executive Michael Henderson added: "It is regrettable that we continue to receive reports of small businesses falling prey to this type of fraud. The cost of doing business is made even more difficult with this added pressure of fraud which can, in some cases, lead to closure and unemployment within our communities. Anyone who believes they have been targeted by fraudsters in this way, we would urge them please get in touch with Northern Ireland Food to Go Association and make a report to PSNI."

Advice and information

Police encourage any business who may have been targeted in this way, and who have not reported it, to do so now to police Action Fraud and their bank.

Stop - Before you transfer money or disclose any personal details to anyone you do not know. Do not feel rushed or pressured by timelines - genuine callers will always give you time to consider your options.

Check - Check and verify who you are communicating with using a trusted source. Take time to verify callers on another phone line where possible. If you are in any doubt do not transfer any money or goods.

Report - If you have lost money in a scam, report it to police via 101, or online at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport and report it to your bank immediately and online at www.actionfraud.police.uk or call 0300 123 2040. You can also forward scam texts to 7726.

Information and advice is also available at http://www.nidirect.gov.uk/scamwiseni or the ScamwiseNI Facebook page @scamwiseni

Superintendent Gibson added: "We can't stress enough to never ever give out any personal or financial information to an unverified source via email, or over the phone. Remember, criminals go to considerable lengths to impersonate businesses hoping to catch someone who will let their guard down, even for just a moment.”