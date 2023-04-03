Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Passport Office workers five-week strike begins
12 minutes ago Coco, Europe’s oldest chimp, turns 58
1 hour ago Olivier Awards 2023: Full list of winners
2 hours ago Cricketers see off Dover ferry port queues with impromptu match
3 hours ago KSI apologises for using racial slur on Youtube game show
3 hours ago Jacob Rees-Mogg’s stunning family home on sale for £2.75 million

Warning to vehicle owners in Lurgan to secure valuables after spate of attempted break-ins

A warning has been issued to vehicle owners in Lurgan after a spate of attempted break-ins to cars and vans in the area.

By Carmel Robinson
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 11:58 BST

Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council member Cllr Ciaran Toman said: “I have received several reports of an individual attempting to get access to vehicles in the vicinity of the Tandragee Road in Lurgan. Many residents have checked their own CCTV on the night of Sunday 2nd April 2023 and have confirmed a male going vehicle to vehicle trying to get access.

"This latest incident follows a burglary in Weavers Court in Lurgan where tools were stolen from a van. All incidents are within a 24hour period.

"I am liaising with the PSNI on this investigation who have been carrying out door to door surveys. If anyone has any information on these incidents or if you know the clothing on this individual, then please contact police on the non-emergency number 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Most Popular
Concern after a number of attempted break-ins over the weekend in Lurgan, Co Armagh.
Concern after a number of attempted break-ins over the weekend in Lurgan, Co Armagh.
Concern after a number of attempted break-ins over the weekend in Lurgan, Co Armagh.

"These opportunist thieves have no regard for the hardship that they cause. I would urge everyone to think about vehicle security, double check that their homes, garages, and vehicles are locked at all times. Leaving valuables on view in your vehicle is like an open invitation to opportunist thieves. Taking just a few moments can significantly improve your chances of not becoming a victim of this type of crime.

"I will be calling on the PSNI and neighbour policing to step up the patrols in this area as these incidents are becoming too frequent.”

Concern after a number of attempted break-ins over the weekend in Lurgan, Co Armagh.
Concern after a number of attempted break-ins over the weekend in Lurgan, Co Armagh.
Concern after a number of attempted break-ins over the weekend in Lurgan, Co Armagh.