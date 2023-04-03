A warning has been issued to vehicle owners in Lurgan after a spate of attempted break-ins to cars and vans in the area.

Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council member Cllr Ciaran Toman said: “I have received several reports of an individual attempting to get access to vehicles in the vicinity of the Tandragee Road in Lurgan. Many residents have checked their own CCTV on the night of Sunday 2nd April 2023 and have confirmed a male going vehicle to vehicle trying to get access.

"This latest incident follows a burglary in Weavers Court in Lurgan where tools were stolen from a van. All incidents are within a 24hour period.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I am liaising with the PSNI on this investigation who have been carrying out door to door surveys. If anyone has any information on these incidents or if you know the clothing on this individual, then please contact police on the non-emergency number 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Concern after a number of attempted break-ins over the weekend in Lurgan, Co Armagh.

"These opportunist thieves have no regard for the hardship that they cause. I would urge everyone to think about vehicle security, double check that their homes, garages, and vehicles are locked at all times. Leaving valuables on view in your vehicle is like an open invitation to opportunist thieves. Taking just a few moments can significantly improve your chances of not becoming a victim of this type of crime.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I will be calling on the PSNI and neighbour policing to step up the patrols in this area as these incidents are becoming too frequent.”