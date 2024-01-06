An arrest warrant has been issued after a Co Armagh man who was due to appear in Craigavon Magistrates Court accused of a number of offences, including fraud, failed to turn up.

Boris Ozga, aged 37, from Alexander Avenue in Armagh failed to appear at Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday (January 3) to face a number of charges including three charges of fraud by false representation and possession of articles in connection with fraud, two counts of theft, one charge of grievous bodily harm with intent, armed robbery and possession of a Class C Controlled Drug.

Ozga’s barrister Damien Halleron said that it was District Judge Francis Rafferty's direction that the defendant should attend but he hadn’t appeared at court and his solicitor didn’t know where he was.