Warrant issued for arrest of Co Armagh man who failed to turn up at Craigavon court to face fraud charges
Boris Ozga, aged 37, from Alexander Avenue in Armagh failed to appear at Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday (January 3) to face a number of charges including three charges of fraud by false representation and possession of articles in connection with fraud, two counts of theft, one charge of grievous bodily harm with intent, armed robbery and possession of a Class C Controlled Drug.
Ozga’s barrister Damien Halleron said that it was District Judge Francis Rafferty's direction that the defendant should attend but he hadn’t appeared at court and his solicitor didn’t know where he was.
After a court attendant looked for the defendant in the grounds of the court, the district judge issued a warrant for his arrest.