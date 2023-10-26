A wartime ‘munition’ was made safe at Oxford Island near Lurgan last night during a security operation at the popular beauty spot.

Areas around the scene were cordoned off as the police dealt with the situation and many visitors had to abandon their vehicles as the area was sealed off.

A PSNI spokesperson said last night: “The Oxford Island area has now fully re-opened after a suspicious object was discovered there earlier today.