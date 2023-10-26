Register
Wartime 'munition' made safe after discovery of a suspicious object at Oxford Island near Lurgan, Co Armagh

A wartime ‘munition’ was made safe at Oxford Island near Lurgan last night during a security operation at the popular beauty spot.
By Carmel Robinson
Published 26th Oct 2023, 15:40 BST
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 09:18 BST
Areas around the scene were cordoned off as the police dealt with the situation and many visitors had to abandon their vehicles as the area was sealed off.

A PSNI spokesperson said last night: “The Oxford Island area has now fully re-opened after a suspicious object was discovered there earlier today.

"The object, which was a suspected wartime munition, was examined by ATO officers and made safe. Members of the public who left their cars in the carpark are now free to return and collect their vehicles.”