Watch: Lee Johnston - Police confirm new sighting of missing Co Derry man in Cookstown

Police say they have a new confirmed sighting of missing man Lee Johnston in the Dunmore Cresent of Cookstown on October 7.

Mid Ulster District Commander Superintendent Michael O'Loan told a Press conference in Magherafelt today that police are continuing to appeal for information, describing Mr Johnston as a "high risk missing person.”

"Lee was first reported missing to police on Friday evening, 13th October and we are becoming increasingly concerned about his safety. It is completely out of character for him to not be in contact with his family, who are being supported by specialist officers during this worrying time.

"We have launched a criminal investigation into his disappearance to support the missing person investigation. Two people, a woman aged 31 and a man aged 33, who were arrested have since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.”

Mid Ulster District Commander Superintendent Michael O'Loan told a Press conference that police have a new confirmed sighting of Lee Johnston in Cookstown on October 7. Credit: National World

He said Mr Johnston has links to the Coleraine, Ballymena, Limavady and Cookstown areas.

He continued: "I am appealing directly to Lee to make contact with the police, family or friends so that we know you are safe and well.

"I am also asking the public to contact us if they have seen Lee. I know he was last seen on Saturday, October 7th:

· At 4pm we believe his was in the Mullagh Park area of Maghera.

· We then have a confirmed sighting of him in a supermarket on the Orritor Road in Cookstown at approximately 4.52pm. CCTV shows him in the store and going through a checkout.

· We now have a new confirmed sighting of him in the area of Dunmore Crescent Cookstown at 5:24pm.

"Please look at the photograph of Lee. He has short brown hair, blue eyes and around 5 foot 9 inches in height, and was last seen wearing a blue hooded-top and tracksuit bottoms."

