An impactful new campaign to raise awareness of the crime of non-fatal strangulation is set to appear on television screens in Northern Ireland.

The campaign from the Department of Justice, beginning on Monday, October 23, warns that non-fatal strangulation is a crime ‘whatever the excuse’ and carries a maximum prison sentence of 14 years.

What is strangulation and suffocation?

Strangulation is when someone causes you to have problems breathing by using part of their body or an object on your neck. Suffocation is when someone covers your mouth and nose to prevent breathing.

The Department of Justice's new campaign aims to raise awareness of the crime of non-fatal strangulation in Northern Ireland. Picture: Department of Justice

Common ways of strangulation or suffocation are:

using two hands around the victim’s neck

putting pressure on the victim’s neck using a body part like a foot, arm, knee, or anything else

pulling tightly using an object like a scarf or belt around the neck

hanging

covering the mouth and nose to prevent breathing

Richard Pengelly CB, Permanent Secretary of the Department said: “It is important to convey the seriousness of the offence of non-fatal strangulation and the potential for serious harm.

"The purpose of the campaign is to raise awareness, for perpetrators, victims and the general public that non-fatal strangulation is a crime, it can cause devastating injuries, where serious injury occurs consent is no defence and consequences for offenders include significant prison sentences.”

The Department of Justice (DoJ) consulted with victims’ groups throughout the planning process and ahead of the public campaign broadcasting.

Information on how to access support or report the crime will be included in the three-week long TV campaign, which will also feature on YouTube and at outdoor sites during 2023/24.

Anyone impacted who needs help and support can visit: www.nidirect.gov.uk/nfs/