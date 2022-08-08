‘Watch your speed in Ballyrobert’ warn police

Police have warned that they will continue to operate speed checks in the Ballyrobert area outside Ballyclare after three motorists were caught speeding at the weekend.

By Valerie Martin
Monday, 8th August 2022, 7:21 am

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed that officers from Newtownabbey Neighbourhood Police Team conducted a speed detection operation in the village on Sunday following concerns from residents.

“As a result, three drivers were detected speeding and Fixed Penalty Notices were issued. Drivers are reminded that the speed limit through Ballyrobert is 30 mph and not as one driver thought 58!

Balltrobert outside Ballyclare. Picture: Google

“We ask drivers to please drive carefully and remind them that we will be conducting these operations over the coming weeks.”