‘Watch your speed in Ballyrobert’ warn police

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed that officers from Newtownabbey Neighbourhood Police Team conducted a speed detection operation in the village on Sunday following concerns from residents.

“As a result, three drivers were detected speeding and Fixed Penalty Notices were issued. Drivers are reminded that the speed limit through Ballyrobert is 30 mph and not as one driver thought 58!

Balltrobert outside Ballyclare. Picture: Google