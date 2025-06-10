Crowds took to the streets of Ballymena for a second evening. Photo: Pacemaker

Police have responded with water cannon after coming under attack during a second night of violence in Ballymena.

Members of the public have been urged to keep clear of the Clonvaon Terrace area where crowds of people have gathered on Tuesday evening.

Bricks, bottles and petrol bombs have been fired at police vehicles, while a barricade made from seating, bins, tyres, signage and other material has been set alight.

In a statement, the PSNI said: “Police are currently dealing with serious disorder in the Clonavon Terrace area of Ballymena this evening, Tuesday 10th June.

Police deploy water cannon on Tuesday evening. Photo: Pacemaker

“Members of the public should avoid the area. An update will be provided in due course.”

Police had said they would have a significant presence in the area to help prevent any future disorder which resulted in 15 officers being injured the previous evening.

Earlier on Monday people took part in a peaceful show of support for the family of a teenage girl who was allegedly sexually assaulted at the weekend.

The police line came under attack. Photo: Pacemaker

However, violence later erupted with a number of homes and businesses targeted. Four houses were damaged by fire with three people evacuated and these are being investigated as racially-motivated hate attacks.

Meanwhile, it is understood protests have taken place at a number of other locations on Tuesday including Cloughfern and the Shore Road, Carlisle Circus and Ravenhill Road areas of Belfast.

In a statement, PSNI Antrim and Newtownabbey said: “Following a protest at Cloughfern, colleagues are aware of a group of young people who appear intent on engaging in some form of disorder.

"So that we can avoid any allegation that we target local young people and attempt to criminalise them, I would ask for some assistance from friends, family or anyone with influence to help us protect these young people by diverting them away from the area and help us dispose of the fireworks to which they have gained access.”