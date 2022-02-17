A PSNI spokesperson described it as a ‘successful operation against drugs in the Lurgan area this week’.
The spokesperson said: “Lurgan Neighbourhood Policing Team supported by colleagues have conducted a total of four house searches relating to drug dealing and serious crime activity.
“Class A and B drugs, weapons, and cash in excess of £20,000 have been seized.
“One male has been arrested and charged with numerous drugs related offences. He has been remanded in custody.
“One female has been arrested and is currently in custody. An active investigation is ongoing.
“Drugs wreck lives and devastates communities. We will continue to work hard in partnership with the community to tackle this issue.”
