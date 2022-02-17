Weapons, drugs and £20k in cash found during searchs in Lurgan

Weapons, Class A and B drugs and more than £20k in cash have been found by police during searches in Lurgan, Co Armagh.

By Carmel Robinson
Thursday, 17th February 2022, 4:24 pm

A PSNI spokesperson described it as a ‘successful operation against drugs in the Lurgan area this week’.

The spokesperson said: “Lurgan Neighbourhood Policing Team supported by colleagues have conducted a total of four house searches relating to drug dealing and serious crime activity.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

“Class A and B drugs, weapons, and cash in excess of £20,000 have been seized.

Some of the items found by the PSNI conducting searches in Lurgan, Co Armagh.

“One male has been arrested and charged with numerous drugs related offences. He has been remanded in custody.

“One female has been arrested and is currently in custody. An active investigation is ongoing.

“Drugs wreck lives and devastates communities. We will continue to work hard in partnership with the community to tackle this issue.”

-

Some of the items found by the PSNI conducting searches in Lurgan, Co Armagh.

-

Read More

Read More
Sainsbury’s to shut Craigavon store within weeks shedding 97 jobs
Some of the items found by the PSNI conducting searches in Lurgan, Co Armagh.