Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Photographs of the air gun, which looks very realistic, and a large knife were shared on social media by the police.

-

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These are examples of weapons found recently by the PSNI in Lurgan when searching people on our streets.A PSNI spokesperson said: "Luckily the pistol turned out to be an air gun but this could still cause significant injury. If this was pointed towards you would you be able to tell it's an air gun? Two persons will now have to explain to a Judge why they were carrying these weapons in a public place."

A PSNI spokesperson said: “These are examples of weapons found recently by the PSNI in Lurgan when searching people on our streets.

“Luckily the pistol turned out to be an air gun but this could still cause significant injury. If this was pointed towards you would you be able to tell it’s an air gun?

“Two persons will now have to explain to a judge why they were carrying these weapons in a public place.”