'Wedding band' member caught speeding at 103mph

A motorist caught doing 103mph was on his way home after performing in a band at a wedding, a court heard.
By The Newsroom
Published 18th Oct 2023, 09:01 BST
Barry Forsythe (25), of Demesne Close in Seaforde in County Down, admitted exceeding a 70mph speed limit at the M2 motorway at Rathbeg near Antrim town at 11.55pm on August 28 this year.

A defence lawyer told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, the defendant was coming back from "performing as part of a wedding band".

The lawyer said the defendant "simply wasn't concentrating" and there was "no traffic".

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
The defendant had driven to court on October 17 and to allow him to drive home, District Judge Nigel Broderick said he would adjourn sentencing to October 19 when he would be banned from the roads for two weeks along with a £400 fine.

District Judge Broderick said police say speed is a major factor in accidents.

He told the defendant: "You may well have thought that at five to midnight with a clear road there was no danger but you don't know what is in front of you; what is round the corner".