Welder caught driving at 101mph was taking family member to dental appointment

A motorist detected travelling at 101mph while taking a member of his family to a dental appointment, was fined £285 with a £15 offender's levy at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 14th Sep 2023, 15:00 BST
Leonidus Borisovas, aged 54, a welder, from Oatfield Crescent, Enniskillen, was also handed six penalty points arising out of the offence on February 18 this year.

The court heard the detection was made shortly after 1 pm on the Tullyvar Road, Ballygawley, and the speed was 41mph in excess of the permitted limit.

Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: Google MapsDungannon Courthouse. Credit: Google Maps
A defence lawyer said Borisovas had a 35-year clear record and was "embarrassed" by his speed on this occasion.

While accepting it was “a ridicuous speed,” the lawyer pointed out there was no other traffic on the road and with the road clear in front of him he allowed his speed to increase.

He added the defendant fully accepted his culpability and stressed this was his first time before the court for an offence of this nature.