A motorist detected travelling at 101mph while taking a member of his family to a dental appointment, was fined £285 with a £15 offender's levy at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Leonidus Borisovas, aged 54, a welder, from Oatfield Crescent, Enniskillen, was also handed six penalty points arising out of the offence on February 18 this year.

The court heard the detection was made shortly after 1 pm on the Tullyvar Road, Ballygawley, and the speed was 41mph in excess of the permitted limit.

A defence lawyer said Borisovas had a 35-year clear record and was "embarrassed" by his speed on this occasion.

While accepting it was “a ridicuous speed,” the lawyer pointed out there was no other traffic on the road and with the road clear in front of him he allowed his speed to increase.