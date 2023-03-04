A young Coalisland man who was said to have dug his finger nails into the hand of a police officer, has been ordered to carry out 140 hours of Community Service.

Welder Brandon Morgan (22), of Shanoch Close, was also fined a total of £400 with a £15 offender’s levy on charges of assaulting the officer, disorderly behaviour, resisting police and indecent behaviour.

Dungannon Magistrates Court was told on Friday that at 1.30am on September 4, 2022, the defendant was observed by police “urinating down the street” in Moy.

Prosecuting counsel said Morgan was uncooperative towards officers and was shouting “Brandon Morgan”, but refused to give his address and phone number.

Dungannon Courthouse.

The lawyer said he shouted about police not arresting paedophiles in Dungannon and dug his nails into a police officer’s hand. He resisted arrest and had to be taken to the ground when he became aggressive.

Counsel added that he was later de-arrested and told to go home.

A defence lawyer said Morgan had formally apologised to the police officer.

He said he had acted wholly out of character on this occasion and holds down a full-time job.

The lawyer said the defendant had since met a girlfriend, who was a stabilising influence in his life.

He added that Morgan had taken too much drink but had stopped going to licenced premises and drinking.

