Firework safety is the focus of this year’s Halloween campaign by the Police Service of Northern Ireland and the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.

Halloween is typically a very busy time of year for emergency services, with an expected increase in calls reporting a range of concerns, particularly around the misuse of fireworks.

With a fine of up to £5,000 for breaking the law in relation to fireworks, the campaign is reminding the public that fireworks require a licence, with the exception of indoor fireworks and sparklers.

Additionally, fireworks should only be purchased from reputable licensed dealers, not from market stalls or individuals selling door-to-door.

PSNI Superintendent, Finola Dornan and NIFRS Group Commander, Paul Morrow. Photo: PSNI

PSNI officers will be visiting shops in the lead up to the Halloween period to ensure licences are up to date and sellers are complying with legislation.

Superintendent Finola Dornan said: “We want everyone to stay safe this Halloween and have a fun, enjoyable night. Fireworks are made from explosive material and, if misused, can cause serious and life-changing injuries. For this reason, we are urging people to use fireworks legally and safely and being mindful of the damaging impact that fireworks can have on quality of life in local communities in terms of noise, fire risks and on people with sensory sensitivities and family pets.

“The law is clear that fireworks - except indoor fireworks and sparklers - must be bought from reputable, licensed dealers who are required to keep sales records. It is illegal to possess, sell, handle or use fireworks if you do not have a licence. And you can be fined up to £5,000 for breaking the law.

"In the lead up to the Halloween period we are visiting shops to ensure licences to sell fireworks are up to date and that sellers are complying with all relevant legislation. Our officers will continue to be proactive in recovering illegal fireworks during searches across Northern Ireland.”

Local police will be out and about to prevent anti-social behaviour and minimise the impact on local communities as far as is possible, Superintendent Dornan added. “If you have any concerns about anti-social behaviour in your community or the misuse of fireworks, you can contact us online at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport, on 101, or 999 in an emergency. We will act on information you provide."

More information about fireworks licencing is available at https://www.nidirect.gov.uk/articles/fireworks.

NIFRS Group Commander, Paul Morrow said: “We want everyone to enjoy Halloween but the misuse of fireworks and sparklers can have a devastating impact. They can set fire to property, the environment and clothing.

“The explosive force of a firework can cause serious injury particularly to your hands and face. If you are using fireworks, only light them outside in an open space at arm’s length using a taper and keep children well away from them.

“Fancy dress costumes can be highly flammable so keep them away from fireworks and open flames. Swap candles for battery operated lights. If a costume catches fire remember Stop, Drop and Roll to quickly put the flames out.

“Sparklers can burn at fierce temperatures. If using sparklers, never give them to children under five, and always wear gloves, preferably leather ones. Supervise children and ensure they hold the sparkler at arm’s length. When the sparkler has finished, put it into a bucket of cold water.”