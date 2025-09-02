Wheelchair user who lost a leg due to heroin misuse has admitted shoplifting
A wheelchair user who lost a leg due to heroin misuse has admitted shoplifting.
Wilfred Le Blanc (55), of Drumtara in Ballymena, took goods worth £16 from Centra at Antrim Road, Ballymena, on July 27 this year. He had a record, including 12 thefts.
A defence barrister said that the defendant is a "long-standing heroin survivor who lost his leg as a result of his drug misuse".
The case has been adjourned to Thursday, October 9, for a pre-sentence report.