Wheelchair user who lost a leg due to heroin misuse has admitted shoplifting

By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 2nd Sep 2025, 16:30 BST
Updated 2nd Sep 2025, 16:31 BST
A wheelchair user who lost a leg due to heroin misuse has admitted shoplifting.

Wilfred Le Blanc (55), of Drumtara in Ballymena, took goods worth £16 from Centra at Antrim Road, Ballymena, on July 27 this year. He had a record, including 12 thefts.

A defence barrister said that the defendant is a "long-standing heroin survivor who lost his leg as a result of his drug misuse".

The case has been adjourned to Thursday, October 9, for a pre-sentence report.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice