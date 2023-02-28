Detectives are appealing for information following a report of arson at a residential premises at the Daneshill Road area of Coleraine on Tuesday (February 28).

Police Service of Northern Ireland Detective Sergeant Gardiner said: “Shortly after 00:50am, it was reported that a wheelie bin had been pushed against the front door of a property in the area and set alight. One man in his 30s was inside the property but managed to get out without injury.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and at this stage, the fire is being treated as deliberate.

“We would continue to appeal for information and if anyone has any information in relation to this incident, they should contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 32 28/02/23.

"Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ .You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/."

