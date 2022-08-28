No one was in the property at the time in the Leckagh Drive area after midnight on Friday.Detectives investigating are appealing for information.Detective Constable Dunlop said: “Shortly after 00:35am, it was reported that a wheelie bin was set against the front door of the property and set alight."Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service attended and extinguished the fire, which had caused damage to the front door of the property. There was no one inside during the incident.“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances and we would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to this incident or who saw anything suspicious between midnight on Thursday 25th August and the early hours of Friday 26th August to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 50 26/08/22. "