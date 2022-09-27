The latest incident happened on the Tirnascobe Road in Richhill in the early hours of Monday morning (September 27).

It appears the vandals are tying wheelie bins, which are full, to the back of vehicles, towing them at speed until they dislodge.

Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council member Gareth Wilson has slammed those behind this recent spate of bin vandalism.

Wheelie bin thugs cause trail of destruction across Co Armagh including a nurse's car in Richhill.

It follows a strike involving workers at the council which meant bins in the borough were left unemptied for almost six weeks.

Laybys and roadsides have been strewn with black bin bags and other rotting rubbish which is still awaiting collection by the council since the strike’s suspension last week.

DUP Councillor Gareth Wilson branded those behind the vandalism as ‘pathetic’ after bins were towed behind vehicles and then let go. He said it caused rubbish to be strewn over the countryside and bins damaged.

Alderman Wilson said: “With rubbish the main topic of conversation of late it’s frustrating and sickening to learn that the wheelie bin wreckers have been annoying people once again.

"Indeed I visited a lady on Tirnascobe Road, Richhill who had her car damaged by these individuals and who works as a nurse in the community,” said the DUP councillor.

“She could well do without this type of mindless vandalism given the inconvenience and cost she has experienced,” Alderman Wilson said.

He added: “They have struck over a wide area from Richhill to Clare and as far as Kilmore. I have had a number of reports of bins being dumped and damaged with rubbish strewn along the verges.

“I have spoken to police on this issue and I would ask that people be vigilant and report any suspicious activity immediately. This behaviour is unwanted and unacceptable and must stop,” said Alderman Wilson.