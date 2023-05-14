The theft of the 2016 vehicle with registration NL66 DNY was reported to police on Saturday.
In a statement, PSNI Armagh, Banbridge & Craigavon said: “We need your assistance in locating this vehicle and bring the culprits to justice.
“The vehicle was stolen from the Meadows Shopping Centre, Portadown at 17:48 hours this date (May 13) and was last seen on the M2 at Fortwilliam outbound at 18:20 hours.
“If you see this vehicle or have any information regarding its whereabouts please contact police.”