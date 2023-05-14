Register
White Jaguar SE car stolen from shopping centre in Portadown

Police are appealing for the public’s help with recovering a white Jaguar SE car stolen in Portadown.

By The Newsroom
Published 14th May 2023, 11:44 BST
Updated 14th May 2023, 11:48 BST

The theft of the 2016 vehicle with registration NL66 DNY was reported to police on Saturday.

In a statement, PSNI Armagh, Banbridge & Craigavon said: “We need your assistance in locating this vehicle and bring the culprits to justice.

“The vehicle was stolen from the Meadows Shopping Centre, Portadown at 17:48 hours this date (May 13) and was last seen on the M2 at Fortwilliam outbound at 18:20 hours.

Police are appealing for information about this missing vehicle.
Police are appealing for information about this missing vehicle.

“If you see this vehicle or have any information regarding its whereabouts please contact police.”

