White Transit van believed to have been used in theft of ATM from Antrim service station
Police received a report that a machine containing a sum of cash had been removed from the wall of the premises, and taken intact from the scene.
Detective Inspector Lavery, Criminal Investigation Department, said: "We have conducted a number of enquiries at the scene and are also reviewing CCTV footage from the area as part of our investigation.
"At this stage, we believe that the incident occurred at approximately 2am and involved a white Ford Transit van.
“I would ask anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have dash-cam or other video footage which could assist us, to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 223 of 28/03/25.”
Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.