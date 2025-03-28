White Transit van believed to have been used in theft of ATM from Antrim service station

By The Newsroom
Published 28th Mar 2025, 12:20 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2025, 12:20 BST
An ATM has been stolen from a service station at a retail park in the Ballymena Road area of Antrim, on Friday (March 28) morning.

Police received a report that a machine containing a sum of cash had been removed from the wall of the premises, and taken intact from the scene.

Detective Inspector Lavery, Criminal Investigation Department, said: "We have conducted a number of enquiries at the scene and are also reviewing CCTV footage from the area as part of our investigation.

Police are investigating the theft of an ATM machine in Antrim overnight. Photo Stephen Davison/Pacemaker PressPolice are investigating the theft of an ATM machine in Antrim overnight. Photo Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press
Police are investigating the theft of an ATM machine in Antrim overnight. Photo Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press

"At this stage, we believe that the incident occurred at approximately 2am and involved a white Ford Transit van.

“I would ask anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have dash-cam or other video footage which could assist us, to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 223 of 28/03/25.”

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

