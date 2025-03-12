An ATM containing cash has been stolen from a service station on the Antrim Road, Glengormley.

It was taken early on Wednesday (March 12) and police believe a white van was used during the theft.

Detective Inspector Lenaghan said: “A report was received on Wednesday morning that the ATM containing a sum of cash had been removed from the wall of the premises sometime overnight and taken intact from the scene.

"We have conducted a number of enquiries at the scene and are also reviewing CCTV footage from the area as part of our investigation.

Police can be contacted on 101.

"At this stage we believe that the incident occurred shortly after 1am and involved a white van which arrived at the service station from the direction of Glengormley and made off towards the nearby Sandyknowes roundabout.

“I would ask anyone travelling in this area at the time of the incident and who may have captured dash-cam footage which could assist us with our enquiries to contact detectives in Musgrave on 101, quoting reference number 140 12/03/25."

A report can be made online using the non-emergency reporting form, or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.