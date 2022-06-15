Whitehead man accused of killing his ex-partner remanded in continuing custody

Prosecutors are also waiting for final forensics results on the investigation into the suspected stabbing of 64-year-old Alyson Nelson at a house in Whitehead.

William Finlay, 66, of Old Forde Gardens in the seaside village, is accused of killing Ms Nelson on April 16 this year.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was the first person in Northern Ireland to be charged with murder aggravated by domestic abuse under new legislation incorporated into law.

Laganside Courts

Emergency services were called to a property on Victoria Avenue, but despite efforts to save Ms Nelson, she died at the scene.

Finlay remains in custody while the post-mortem process continues.

At Belfast Magistrates Court today a Crown lawyer said a target date of July 19 has been set for completing a full file in the case.

“There are a number of forensic results and pathologist reports outstanding,” he added.

Defence barrister Neil Moore told the court he is involved in attempts to “expedite” the relevant forensics.

No further details about the circumstances surrounding Ms Nelson’s death were disclosed during the brief hearing.