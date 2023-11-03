A Co Antrim man allegedly knocked out his girlfriend’s tooth and throttled her until she feared death, the High Court heard today (Friday).

Belfast Laganside Court. Picture: Google

The woman also initially claimed 26-year-old Samuel Heffron had kicked and trailed her by the hair during an attack last week. But when police went to investigate she dismissed their concerns and attributed any marks on her face to a pet allergy, a judge was told.

Details emerged as Heffron, of Adelaide Avenue in Whitehead, mounted an application for bail. He faces charges of non-fatal strangulation and assault occasioning actual bodily harm in connection with the incident on October 27.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prosecution counsel Mark O’Connor said a member of the public alerted police about a couple arguing in the street. At that stage an allegation was made that Heffron had knocked out one of the woman’s teeth.

During a recorded initial phone conversation with police she claimed he had grabbed and thrown her against a wall at his home, the court heard. A tooth glued in as part of root canal treatment was said to have been dislodged. Mr O’Connor detailed further allegations that the woman had been kicked in the ribs while on the ground, trailed by her hair and choked.

“She said the applicant grabbed her around the throat with two hands until she couldn’t breathe and thought he was going to kill her,” the barrister submitted.

However, the woman was dismissive towards officers who called at the address. “She stated that the redness to her face was from an allergy to dogs, and (the missing tooth)had fallen out as it wasn’t glued in properly,” counsel added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Defence representatives stressed there has been no statement of complaint made by the woman. A lawyer argued that the prosecution case is entirely based on a phone call made hours after the alleged incident.

“We cannot see the alleged injured party’s demeanour, or if anyone is prompting her,” she insisted.

Adjourning Heffron’s bail application, Mr Justice Simpson sought assurances that if released he would not encounter the alleged victim.