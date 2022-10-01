Register
Whitehead man facing knife allegation

A Whitehead man is accused of possessing a knife 'without good reason or lawful authority' at The Whistle Stop cafe in the village, according to the charge sheet.

By Court Reporter
Saturday, 1st October 2022, 11:00 am

Glen Phillip Ferguson (47), of Ransevyn Park, is also charged with making a threat to kill a male.

The charges relate to September 5 this year and at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday of last week (September 29) the case was adjourned to Thursday, October 13.

