Whitehead man facing knife allegation
A Whitehead man is accused of possessing a knife 'without good reason or lawful authority' at The Whistle Stop cafe in the village, according to the charge sheet.
Glen Phillip Ferguson (47), of Ransevyn Park, is also charged with making a threat to kill a male.
The charges relate to September 5 this year and at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday of last week (September 29) the case was adjourned to Thursday, October 13.
