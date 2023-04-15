Mark Bowman (54), of Ransevyn Park, faces three charges of 'sexual activity by an adult with a child aged 13-16 years,' relating to April last year.
He also faces one charge of attempting to meet a child aged under 16, relating to May 1 last year, 'following sexual grooming'.
The defendant was wearing a suit when he appeared in the dock at Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday (April 13).
He confirmed his name and that he had received documents in relation to the case.
A prosecutor submitted there was a case to answer and a defence lawyer had no contrary submissions.
Deputy District Judge Philip Mateer sent the case to the Crown Court for arraignment on May 10 and the defendant was given £500 bail.