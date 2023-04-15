Register
Whitehead man is charged with sexual activity with a teenage girl

A Whitehead man accused of three charges of 'sexual touching' of a teenage girl has had the case sent to Antrim Crown Court.

By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 15th Apr 2023, 18:26 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2023, 18:26 BST

Mark Bowman (54), of Ransevyn Park, faces three charges of 'sexual activity by an adult with a child aged 13-16 years,' relating to April last year.

He also faces one charge of attempting to meet a child aged under 16, relating to May 1 last year, 'following sexual grooming'.

The defendant was wearing a suit when he appeared in the dock at Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday (April 13).

Ballymena courthouseBallymena courthouse
He confirmed his name and that he had received documents in relation to the case.

A prosecutor submitted there was a case to answer and a defence lawyer had no contrary submissions.

Deputy District Judge Philip Mateer sent the case to the Crown Court for arraignment on May 10 and the defendant was given £500 bail.