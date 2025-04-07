Whitehead man pushed 'TV camera' into chest of police officer, Ballymena court hears
Darren Thompson (50), whose address was listed as Windsor Walk, was fined £200 at Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday, April 3 on charges of disorderly behaviour at Windsor Walk and assault on police.
The court charge sheet said the incident happened on August 28 last year.
A prosecutor told the court that police attended an address in Whitehead where they spoke to the defendant.
She added that the defendant "picks up a TV camera that had been discarded on a communal green area. He was shouting incessantly. He grabs the camera and pushes it into chest" of a police officer.
Footage of the incident in question was played to the court.
A defence barrister said the defendant said he had been "having inter-personal relationship problems at the time".