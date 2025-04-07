Whitehead man pushed 'TV camera' into chest of police officer, Ballymena court hears

By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 7th Apr 2025, 09:11 BST
Updated 7th Apr 2025, 09:30 BST
A Whitehead man picked up what was described in court as a "TV camera" and pushed it into the chest of a police officer.

Darren Thompson (50), whose address was listed as Windsor Walk, was fined £200 at Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday, April 3 on charges of disorderly behaviour at Windsor Walk and assault on police.

The court charge sheet said the incident happened on August 28 last year.

A prosecutor told the court that police attended an address in Whitehead where they spoke to the defendant.

Ballymena courthouse. Picture: PacemakerBallymena courthouse. Picture: Pacemaker
Ballymena courthouse. Picture: Pacemaker

She added that the defendant "picks up a TV camera that had been discarded on a communal green area. He was shouting incessantly. He grabs the camera and pushes it into chest" of a police officer.

Footage of the incident in question was played to the court.

A defence barrister said the defendant said he had been "having inter-personal relationship problems at the time".

