Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Whitehead man picked up what was described in court as a "TV camera" and pushed it into the chest of a police officer.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Darren Thompson (50), whose address was listed as Windsor Walk, was fined £200 at Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday, April 3 on charges of disorderly behaviour at Windsor Walk and assault on police.

The court charge sheet said the incident happened on August 28 last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A prosecutor told the court that police attended an address in Whitehead where they spoke to the defendant.

Ballymena courthouse. Picture: Pacemaker

She added that the defendant "picks up a TV camera that had been discarded on a communal green area. He was shouting incessantly. He grabs the camera and pushes it into chest" of a police officer.

Footage of the incident in question was played to the court.

A defence barrister said the defendant said he had been "having inter-personal relationship problems at the time".