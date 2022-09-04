Whitehead man sent ‘appalling’ messages to his estranged wife

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wesley Fletcher (53), of Old Forde Gardens, was charged in relation to incidents in May this year.

A defence lawyer, during an earlier hearing associated with the case, said the text messages were “appalling”.

Now, at the sentencing at Ballymena Magistrates Court, a prosecutor said a woman told police of a “significant course of harassment perpetrated by her estranged husband”.

The court heard that on one occasion, Fletcher followed his estranged wife in his vehicle and she was “so afraid” she had to pull in to a garage.

The court heard Fletcher had been phoning and messaging and “some of those were abusive and nasty messages”.

District Judge Peter Magill told Fletcher: “There is too much of this sort of thing going on and therefore it is not just the person who is standing where you are but it is all the other persons who hear about it who have to understand this won’t be tolerated. You have to be civilised.”