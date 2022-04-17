Whitehead murder: pictures from scene of stabbing

Detectives have launched a murder investigation following a report of the incident on Saturday evening (April 16).

They say a man has been arrested and at present they are not looking for any other suspects.

Detective Inspector Foreman said: “We received a report at around 6.10pm that a woman had been stabbed at a property in the Victoria Avenue area of Whitehead.

A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a woman in Whitehead. Picture: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

“Officers attended, along with colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

“Sadly, a woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

“A man has been arrested and is currently in police custody. At this stage we are not looking for any other suspects.

“Our enquiries are at any early stage. However, I would appeal to anyone with information to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1502 of 16/04/22.

“Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100 per cent anonymous.”

